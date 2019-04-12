Brookfield senior basketball captain Evan Fay was recently selected to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's academic all-state team.

The team requires that student-athletes maintain a grade point average of 3.25 or greater and an ACT minimum of 27.

Fay is finishing his high school athletic career as a successful shot put and discus thrower. Fay finished eighth in the Class 2 discus last season, and to this point in the year, his 147 foot, eight inch throw is third best in the state.

A banquet for student-athletes selected for the honor is scheduled to be held April 14 in Springfield.