Marceline hosted a five-team open track meet on Thursday with Linn County also in attendance.

The Tiger girls won the meet with 194 points, a score 129 points better than runner-up Fayette. The Marceline boys finished second, 36 points behind Fayette.

Marceline’s girls dominated the scoresheet, and had winners throughout. The Tiger boys were highlighted by Logan Swanson’s 1600 and 3200 victories, and Cullen Bruner’s win in the open 800.

Linn County's Caleb Schreiner was again his team's biggest point-scorer, finishing the day with victories in the 110-meter hurdles, 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes.