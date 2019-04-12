The Marceline boys' golf team took to the home links on Wednesday morning, and won a 10-team, 18-hole tournament that carried into the afternoon.

The Tigers' 356 was one of only three team scores sub-400. Westran finished second at 372, and La Plata's 396 was good for third place.

Brookfield sent its junior varsity team, and its 448 earned the Bulldogs fifth place. Avery Schreiner shot Brookfield's best round with a 108.

Impressively, all five Marceline golfers played a sub-100 stroke round. Colby Sims shot an 84, Cullen Bruner finished with 85, Will Heller shot a 92, Seth Cupp shot a 95, and Jacob Stallo ended the day with 98 strokes.

Sims and Bruner respectively finished third and fourth overall behind a pair of Milan golfers.