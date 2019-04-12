The Marceline baseball team played a pair of games at the start of the week, including traveling for the first time this season.

On Monday night, the Tigers hosted Westran for a regular-season conference game, and won 5-1. The Tigers got things rolling offensively in the first inning. Devon Skinner and Chase Billups both recorded runs batted in on long singles in their first plate appearances. Nathan Sayre allowed one run on three hits while striking out six in four and two-thirds innings. He also recorded a pair of hits.

"Getting the early lead in the bottom of the first helped us to settle in and play great defense behind Nathan," Marceline coach Jordan Aulbur said.

The Tigers turned around and hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday, traveling to Knox County for the Lewis & Clark Conference play-in game. The ninth-seeded Tigers fell to the eighth-seeded Eagles, 10-0, and were eliminated from the conference tournament.

Devon Skinner allowed six runs on four hits in two innings of work. Wyatt Molloy had his team's only two hits.

The Tigers play again Monday when they return to Knox County for a regular-season conference game.