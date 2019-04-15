The Boonville Pirates JV baseball team finished 1-1 in the Hallsville JV Classic on Saturday, losing to Fulton 9-7 in the first game and beating Hallsville 10-3 in the second game.

Boonville Pirates JV coach Greg Hough said besides three innings of baseball in the first game the Pirates played well overall. “We had a limited roster with prom and had two younger guys come up and made an impact,” Hough said. “Cade Schupp Jamesian Mckee and Kayle Rice had a good day at the plate as well. Overall, it was a great opportunity for our younger guys to get full attention on them. We grew and learned every at bat, every pitch, every situation and that was our goal coming in.”

In the first game against Fulton, the Pirates couldn’t have started any worse after giving up nine runs in the first two innings. After that, Boonville outscored Fulton 7-0 by pushing across one in the fourth, five again in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Boonville also out-hit Fulton 8-1 but couldn’t overcome the four errors.

Nathan Platt took the loss on the mound for Boonville. In 1 1/3 innings, Platt gave up eight runs on one hit and eight walks while striking out one batter. Peyton Taylor then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on one walk while striking out four batters.

Denerezy was the winning pitcher in the game for Fulton. Denerezy pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Platt went 2-for-3 with two singles.

Kayle Rice finished the game with a double and two runs batted in while Russell Potter had one double and one RBI. Landon Williams contributed one single and two RBIs while Hunter Pethan and Harper Stock added one single and one RBI each and Cade Schupp with one single.

Smith had Fulton’s only hit in the game, being a single.

In the second game against Hallsville, the Pirates again got off to a slow start after giving up one run in the bottom half of the first.

But just like the previous game, Boonville battled back with 10 unanswered runs over the next five innings by pushing across two in the second, one in each of the third and fourth innings of play, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Hallsville scored two more runs in its half of the sixth to round out the scoring.

Axton Nease picked up the win for Boonville while Savich took the loss for Hallsville. Nease pitched the first three innings and allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four. Jamesian McKee then came in and pitched three innings in relief and gave up two runs on one walk while striking out six batters.

Boonville also out-hit Hallsville 12-2, with Kayle Rice going 4-for-4 with two singles, one double, one triple and two RBIs.

Harper Stock also had four hits with three singles, one triple and one RBI while Hunter Pethan added a home run and one RBI, Cade Schupp and Bryce Harris each with one single and two RBIs and Landon Williams with one single and one RBI.

For Hallsville, Whipple doubled while Savich finished the game with one single.