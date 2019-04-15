With the latest state baseball rankings released last Friday, Cairo finally cracked the Class 2 poll listed at No. 10 and the next day the Bearcats were humbled with their first loss of the 2019 season in a pitcher's duel that resulted in Macon scoring all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand Cairo a 7-0 loss.

Ace pitcher Jacob Davis had been mowing down Macon batters striking out seven and yielding just a couple of base hits through five innings.

But in the sixth frame the Tigers made the right adjustments to end the Cairo junior lefty's dominance to eventually chase Davis from the mound and send 11 players to the batter;'s box and manufacture all of its seven runs. Macon received four walks, strung three base hits and benefited from one Cairo error in that decisive inning.

Nash Waller, who came in relief of starter Jakeb Swallow, picked up the win for Macon (5-3). He pitched 3.1 innings, gave up one hit, and recorded five strikeouts and three walks. Swallow pitched 3.2 innings and yielded just one hit while fanning five and walking four.

Leadoff batter Justin Hayes went 2-3 with a triple for Macon. Crruz Lewis, Dominick Mitchell and Waller all had one base hit.

Davis ended up tossing 109 pitches in 5.1 innings of work as he was charged for all seven runs (3 earned), four hits and walks and he fanned seven batters in absorbing the loss for Cairo (9-1).

Kenny Brunkhorst came in relief to record the last two outs in the sixth inning and would give up one hit and walk, and he struck out one.

Bryce Taylor lined a double and Davis singled for the only hits achieved by the Bearcats.

Cairo plays at Randolph County neighbor Moberly at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Spartans split their round-robin series of games played Saturday at Class 3 No. 1 ranked Palmyra by defeating Montgomery County 7-4 and losing 12-2 to the event host as Moberly's record is now 3-5.