The Tigers hosted the annual Marceline Relays at Chester Ray Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, and the host girls and Brookfield boys again showed their pedigrees.

Marceline's girls finished with 150 points, and bettered the second highest score in the 10-team field by 53 points. Macon finished with 97. Brookfield's girls were fourth with 78 points.

The Brookfield boys coasted to a meet win themselves, finishing with 115. Macon's boys were also second at 82.5 points, and Marceline finished fifth with 62.

On the girls' side, Marceline's Abbey Kussman and Ramzee Bruner went first and second in the 400-meter dash. Kussman, currently the holder of the best Class 2 time in the state by several seconds, finished with a 1:01, and Bruner ran a 1:06.

Marceline's Renee Sinclair and Sarah Kussman finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles. Sarah Kussman also won the pole vault by a half foot at eight feet, six inches. Sinclair won both the long jump and triple jump. Her 15 foot, 11 inch long jump was best in the field by greater than a foot, as was her 32 foot, seven inch triple jump.

Marceline's 4x200 and 4x400 teams finished first. Ramzee Bruner and Jaylea Bixenman had a tough day in the high jump, finishing second and third, respectively, at four feet, 10 inches. They were topped by Macon freshman Shelby Petre at five feet, one inch.

Brookfield freshman Alex Sharp, as usual, handily swept the 800, 1600, and 3200, winning each by 14 seconds or greater. Sophomore Zoey Chrisman was third in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 33 feet, two inches. Kate Ewing won the javelin toss at 118 feet, five inches to continue her impressive season in the second-year event.

Brookfield's 4x100 team finished second.

On the boys' end, Brookfield got big points out of its sprint relays and field events. Brookfield's 4x100 team (Brandon Collins, Tanner Wallace, Cooper Cisna, and Blake Cavanaugh) pulled away from the field, and its 4x200 (Collins, Wallace, Tim Izard, Cisna) edged out Macon down the stretch. The Brookfield 4x400 finished second behind Salisbury. Collins also won the 100-meter dash.

The Bulldogs went back-to-back in the long jump, and junior Cisna won his second-straight meet after being newly introduced to the event. His jump of 20 feet, 11 inches was better than second-place teammate Cavanaugh by a foot and a half. Wallace finished second in the pole vault at 12 feet, six inches.

Junior javelin thrower Jeremy Williams suffered a rare defeat, finishing second with a throw of 152 feet, five inches. Salisbury's James Bales bettered him by three feet. Evan Fay finished second in the discus at 135 feet, 10 inches, losing to Fayette's Joshua Henderson by just an inch. Fay also finished fourth in the shot put.

Sophomore Tyler Polley was second in the 800 at 2:15, just two-hundredths of a second behind Brunswick's Amari Glasgow.

Marceline senior Logan Swanson finished second in both the 1600 and 3200, posting a career-best time 4:54 in the former. His 10:44 3200 was less than a half second behind Salisbury's Jesse Weinstein.

Linn County senior Caleb Schreiner won the 400 with a personal-best time of 51.13, and he finished second in both the 100 and 200.