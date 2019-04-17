Despite out-hitting the Eagles six to five, Marceline fell in Knox County on Monday, 9-4. Last week, Knox County eliminated the Tigers from the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.

Monday's game was tied at four until the Eagles began to break the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Three of Marceline's runs came in the fourth inning. Nathan Sayre, Calvin Cathey, and Nathan Cupp each batted in a run in the inning.

Devon Skinner was dinged with the loss, allowing four runs on four hits across four innings. He struck out three, and had the team's only other RBI. Chase Billups and Hunter Quinn both pitched an inning in relief.

Sayre was the only Tiger to record multiple hits.

Marceline plays again Thursday when they host Linn County in a game to be made up from a cancellation earlier in the season.