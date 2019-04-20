Rock Bridge boys tennis continued its winning ways Friday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Edwardsville (Ill.).

The Bruins swept the three doubles matches — with the teams of Jake Fraunfelder and Zach Grueber, Max Litton and Kam Farid, as well as Luke Bouchard and Kavin Anand all earning victories.

Rock Bridge took five of six in the singles round. Its only defeat came at the top singles spot. After a lineup change in the singles round, Rock Bridge's Nate Herting entered the fray at the No. 6 singles spot and picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Rock Bridge improves to 13-1 on the season with the victory.

Columbia Independent tennis beats Battle 6-3

The Columbia Independent School boys tennis team claimed a 6-3 victory at Battle on Thursday.

CIS won two of three matches in doubles play and four of the six singles matchups.

At No. 1 doubles, Zain Schwartz and Harrison Craver earned an 8-0 shutout over Battle. Jackson Coyle and Wyatt Burks won No. 2 doubles 8-5 for CIS, while Battle's Colin Hedrick and Abdul El-Walid won 8-3 on the No. 3 court.

Schwartz (6-0, 6-2 at No. 1), Coyle (6-0, 6-1 at No. 2), Craver (6-2, 6-1 at No. 3) and Burks (4-6, 7-6 [7-3], [7-4] at No. 4) picked up singles triumphs for CIS.

Hedrick (6-1, 6-4 at No. 5) and Clay Atherton (6-2, 6-2 at No. 6) earned singles wins for Battle.