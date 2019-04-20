A wild first inning at the plate and in the field proved to be the difference maker in No. 21 Missouri's 5-2 Southeastern Conference baseball loss at No. 5 Georgia on Friday night.

The Tigers opened the game with three consecutive hits and had the bases loaded with no outs. Following Peter Zimmermann's flyout to right field, Kameron Misner was doubled off at first base and Clayton Peterson was ultimately called out for leaving third base early.

After the triple play turned by Georgia, the Bulldogs' offense answered with four runs on three hits in the bottom half. Despite only tallying one run over the final eight innings, it proved to be enough for the hosts.

“It’s just one of those frustrating games," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. "The first inning was a seven-run swing. We turned around and gave up four runs. We loaded the bases in the top half and (were) hitting the ball well and we just made some base running blunders on the fly ball to right. Guys were trying to press and make things happen."

After Missouri starter Art Joven failed to record an out while allowing four earned runs, Konnor Ash entered in relief and stopped the bleeding with 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Trae Robinson recorded the final two outs of the fifth, and Ian Bedell tossed three scoreless frames to keep the Tigers within striking distance.

"We knew that it would be very tough for them to score on our bullpen today with all the guys we had ready," Bieser said.

Paul Gomez delivered a two-run double for Missouri's lone offense in the loss.

Peterson and Misner posted two hits apiece but the Tigers were unable to push any runs across over the final seven frames.

Missouri (26-14-1, 7-9-1) and Georgia (32-8, 12-5) are scheduled to conclude their three-game series at 11 a.m. Saturday.