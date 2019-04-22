New Franklin’s Faith Painter led the Lady Bulldogs with two first place finishes in the Salisbury Relays on Wednesday.
Painter finished first in the 100 meter dash in a time of 14.38 seconds and first in the 200 meter dash in 30.20 seconds.
Painter also ran a leg on the 4 x 400-meter relay team along with Addy Salmon, Ruby Simpson and Carly Dorson, which finished second in a time of 5:01.14.
Salmon also took second in the high jump with a leap of 4’-4”, as did the girls 4 x 100 meter relay team of Simpson, Salmon, Elaina Henderson and Kelsi Fair in a time of 1:01.2.
Jacob Marshall finished third for the New Franklin boys in the 1600 meter run in a time of 5:56.
As a team, New Franklin girls placed fourth with 64 points while the boys finished seventh with 23 points.
Painter finishes first in Salisbury Meet
New Franklin’s Faith Painter led the Lady Bulldogs with two first place finishes in the Salisbury Relays on Wednesday.