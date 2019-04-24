Macon hosted its middle school relays last Wednesday, and Brookfield and Marceline were both in attendance.

The Marceline girls finished third in the nine-team field, and the Tiger boys finished fourth. Brookfield's boys finished seventh and its girls ninth. Hannibal dominated the boys side, and Marceline's girls finished within nine points of winner South Shelby and runner-up Hannibal.

Marceline eighth grader Tanner Sayre won the open 800 with a time of 2:30. He was the only Tiger or Bulldog to win an event. Teammate Cayden Davis was four seconds behind him to finish third. Ryder Gooch finished second in the pole vault with a personal best launch of eight feet, six inches.

Marceline's Cassi Rodgers was second in the 200-meter dash at 29.31. She also finished second in the long jump at 14 feet, 10 inches. Seventh grader Ryann Neil finished second in the girls' discus with a throw of 82 feet, 11 inches. Aislyn Schick's four foot, six inch jump was second in the girls' high jump, and seventh grader Payton Weese was second in the triple jump at 30 feet, one and a half inches.

Brookfield eighth grader Victor Davis was third in the pole vault at seven feet, six inches. Teammate Kaiden Sorden finished third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.44.