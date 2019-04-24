Brookfield's 21-team relays were held on Thursday, and prior to track events beginning, the annual meet was dedicated to long-time proponent Gary Ewing.

Marceline's girls again dominated the field, finishing first with 127 points. Trenton was 28.5 points behind, and Brookfield was third with 72.5 points. Brookfield's boys finished second behind Palmyra, and Marceline finished ninth.

Meadville's boys finished seventh.

Marceline freshman Sarah Kussman won the pole vault, the Tiger 4x800 team won by 30 seconds, and Renee Sinclair won the 100-meter dash, kicking things off.

Abbey Kussman won the 400-meter dash.

Brookfield's girls racked up big points on the back of freshman Alex Sharp, who swept the open distance events, winning the 800, 1600, and 3200. Sharp posted a 5:51 in the 1600. Kate Ewing won the javelin at 113 feet, four inches. Brookfield's girls finished second in the 4x100.

On the boys' side, Marceline's Hayden Dorrell won the pole vault at 13 feet, and Brookfield's Tanner Wallace was six inches behind.

Brookfield's Cooper Cisna and Blake Cavanaugh finished second and third in the long jump. Jeremy Williams won the javelin throw with a mark of 157 feet, one inch. The Bulldogs' 4x200 team finished second behind Macon by less than a second.

Brookfield's 4x100 team won at 45.57, and the 4x400 won by five seconds at 3:41.

Marceline senior Logan Swanson won the 3200-meter run.

Meadville's Dillon Seckington finished second in the 800 and 1600.