The Marceline Tigers' girls' track team showed its teeth as a Class 2 power again on a grey and breezy Tuesday afternoon in Macon's Gerald Mansfield Invitational. The Tigers' 104.5 points was best in a 13-team field that featured Class 3 schools Kirksville, Moberly, and Marshall. Monroe City was second, and 25.5 points back from Marceline. Marceline's boys finished ninth.

The Brookfield boys finished fourth, and the Bulldog girls finished seventh.

On the girls' side, Marceline's Abbey Kussman rolled in the 400 and finished second in the 200.

Kussman, Ramzee Bruner, Kenzie Stahl, and Jaylea Bixenman won the 4x400 with a time of 4:24. Bruner and Bixenman tied for first in the high jump, both going out at five feet, two inches.

Sarah Kussman won the pole vault at nine feet, six inches, and now holds the second-best Class 2 vault in the state.

Renee Sinclair finished second in both the long jump and triple jump. She was also runner-up in the 100-meter hurdles.

Brookfield unsurprisingly got big points from freshman Alex Sharp. She swept the open 800, 1600, and 3200, and set a personal record in the 800 at 2:27. Kate Ewing was second in the javelin throw at 114 feet, two inches.

On the boys' side, Brookfield junior Jeremy Williams won the javelin throw by five feet at 152 feet, six inches. Senior teammate Evan Fay was second in the discus at 141 feet, and Wyatt Reed was second in the shot put at 45 feet, six and a half inches.

The Bulldogs' 4x100 team (Brandon Collins, Tanner Wallace, Cooper Cisna, Blake Cavanaugh) finished second at 45.74 behind Kirksville. Collins finished third in the 100 at 11.76. Tim Izard finished third in the 400.

Marceline senior Logan Swanson was third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600.