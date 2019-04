The Marceline baseball team traveled to Memphis on Monday to face Scotland County, and was thrashed 11-0 in five innings.

The Tigers recorded just two hits, and 11 of their 15 outs were strikeouts. Hunter Quinn and Wyatt Molloy had a hit each.

Devon Skinner allowed nine runs on five hits across three innings and struck out five. Quinn threw one inning out of the bullpen.

The Tigers play again Thursday when they travel to Brashear.