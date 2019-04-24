The Marceline baseball team hosted Linn County in a game made up from earlier in the season on Thursday, and the Tigers won 14-11.

Wyatt Molloy was clutch with runners in scoring position on Thursday, tallying five runs batted in on three hits. The Tigers had a massive second inning, and from that point onward, only scored three runs.

Nathan Sayre allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out nine and walking one. He went five innings. Jaxon Schmitt and Chase Billups worked out of the bullpen.

Molloy's three hits was a team high. Hunter Quinn, Sayre, and Nathan Cupp all recorded a pair of hits. The Tigers finished with 12 in total.

Marceline plays again Monday when it travels to Memphis for a conference matchup with Scotland County.