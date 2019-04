AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

9 a.m. — Francis Howell at Blue Springs

10 a.m. — Truman at Oak Park

Noon — Truman vs. Excelsior Springs at Oak Park High School

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Platte County at Liberty High School

2 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Truman at Northland Tournament, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Dale Collier Invitational, Kirkwood High School

MONDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3 p.m. — Shawnee Mission (Kan.) at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

4 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Pius X

4:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Staley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Pembroke Hill

4 p.m. — Truman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Class 4 District 7 Tournament, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Class 4 District 8 Tournament, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex-Posse Course, Smithville

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Class 3 District 7 Tournament, Mules National Golf Course, Warrensburg

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa Invitational

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Crossroads Conference Championships, Summit Christian Academy

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/WTA Stuttgart, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: European Tour Trophee Hassan II, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: ARCA series: Talladega, 7 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: China, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s U-18 World Championship semifinal: U.S. vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Crystal Palace, 8:55 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championships gold medal match, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• High school lacrosse: Haverford at Ward Meville, 9 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Rutgers at Penn State, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• College track and field: National Relay Championships, 10 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• NFL: NFL Draft, 11 a.m, KMBC 9 (12), ESPN (13), NFL (180)

• College softball: Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: St. John’s at Georgetown, 11 a.m, CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Track & field: Penn Relays, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Hockey: World Sled Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 11:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Talladega, noon, FS1 (43)

• College baseball: Georgia at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s U-18 World Championship semifinal: Canada vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: Florida at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: ACC Tournament semifinals, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Cincinnati at St. Louis,1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championships bronze medal match, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• College lacrosse: Rutgers at Penn State, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College softball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Legends of Golf, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Track and field: Drake Relays, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College rugby: California at St. Mary’s (Calif.), 2 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College softball: San Diego at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• MLS: San Jose at FC Dallas, 2:30 p.m., KCKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Cleveland at Houston, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Missouri at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College rugby: Lindenwood at Life College, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: LPGA L.A. Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m., SEC (284

• MLB: Milwaukee at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at America, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NHL playoffs: Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: New England at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College softball: Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: León at Guadalajara, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NBA playoffs: San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• Archery: World Cup: Colombia, 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• Boxing: Robert Easter Jr. vs. Rances Barthelemy, 9 p.m., SHOW (218)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur, 11 p.m., GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio

• NHL playoffs: Dallas at St. Louis, 2 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 6:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: New England at Sporting KC, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Leicester City, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: European Tour Trophee Hassan II, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: China, 6:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College golf: SEC Men’s Championship, 6:30 a.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Burnley, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/WTA Stuttgart, 8 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Minnesota at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit: Tallahassee, 11 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Toluca at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NBA playoffs: Boston at Milwaukee, noon, KMBC 9 (12)

• College softball: Florida at Auburn, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB: Boston at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• College softball: Missouri at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)

• Women’s college lacrosse: ACC Tournament Championship, noon, FSKC-Plus (925)

• MLS: Minnesota United at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Polo: U.S. Open Championship, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Geico 500, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College softball: Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College baseball: Northwestern at Michigan State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Running: London Marathon, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Zurich Classic, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at New York Islanders, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Champions Tour Legends of Golf, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College softball: Tennessee at Mississippi, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College baseball: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Tennessee at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA L.A. Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Cleveland at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at San Jose, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Cup: Azerbaijan, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF Men’s U-18 World Championship gold medal game, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• College softball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship (tape), 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Cleveland at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/Estoril, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Tennis: WTP Prague/Rabat, 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Oakland at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Teams TBD, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Monday’s Radio

• NHL playoffs: St. Louis at Dallas, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)