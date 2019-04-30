AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

5 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Liberty North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Ruskin vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

2 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

5 p.m. — Truman at Liberty

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lone Jack

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Kansas City Lutheran vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

2 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Platte County High School

4 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Liberty North High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/Estoril, 5 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Hockey: World Sled Championship: U.S. vs. Norway, 9:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: WTA Prague/Rabat, 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal: Ajax at Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., TNT (51), KUKC-UNI (17)

• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Running: Hamburg Marathon, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: DePaul at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Southeast Missouri State at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• College bowling: USBC Intercollegiate Men’s Singles, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College bowling: USBC Intercollegiate Women’s Singles, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL playoffs: San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)