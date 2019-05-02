The Blue Springs South girls tennis team made two goals in the first half hold up in a 2-1 victory over Suburban Big Six Conference foe Raymore-Peculiar Thursday.

South junior Brie Severms scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute to give her team a 1-0 lead. Khali Garrett helped expand that lead to 2-0 five minutes later when she scored on an assist from Emma Robinson.

Ray-Pec scored in the 45th minute to narrow the gap to 2-1 but the Jaguars played solid defense the rest of the way to improve to 12-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

“Ray-Pec works hard – every conference team is dangerous – so the early goals were great for us,” South coach Todd Findley said. “The attack looked good tonight and Braylee (Childers) and Mya (Trober) are playing great in the midfield. The back line continues to do well in shutting down shots on goal, while Abigail (Carino) has filled in wonderfully in goal during these last three wins.”

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3, BELTON 2: The Bears kept their Suburban Middle Seven Conference title hopes alive with a big overtime win over the Pirates Thursday.

Chrisman improved to 13-2 and 8-1 in conference play as they sit one game back of the first-place Fort Osage, which it faces at 6:30 p.m. today.

Emma Gervy scored Chrisman’s game-winner in overtime.

Chrisman senior Tierra Lopez scored in the second minute off an assist from Jamelia Sims for a 1-0 lead. Belton tied it midway through the first half and took the lead with eight seconds left.

Chrisman went into halftime down 2-1, but Alexis Corsello notched the equalizer off an assist from Lopez to tie it at 2-all in the 51st minute.