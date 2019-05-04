What started well ended poorly for the No. 24 Missouri baseball team Friday night in a Southeastern Conference game at No. 23 Tennessee.

Missouri led 5-1 in the fourth inning before the host Volunteers erupted for 10 unanswered runs to hand the Tigers an 11-5 loss.

Missouri pitchers issued 11 total walks as lack of control proved insurmountable.

Jacob Cantleberry started and allowed two earned runs over 3 2/3 innings before three Tiger relievers each surrendered multiple runs. Konnor Ash took the loss, giving up four runs on three walks and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.

“There’s a lot of ways to describe this one,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “It was tough. … We have to be better than that.”

Connor Brumfield and Chris Cornelius each posted three hits for MU. Brumfield hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Missouri and Tennessee are scheduled to play again at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Columbia softball advances to AMC Championship Series

The NAIA No. 23 Columbia College softball team advanced to the American Midwest Conference Championship Series with a 7-3 home win over Lyon College on Friday.

Avgustina Arbova hit a three-run home run to help the top-seeded Cougars take a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and Molly Carter hit a three-run shot in the fifth to make it 7-1.

The fourth-seeded Scots rallied for two runs in the seventh, but Kaitlyn Nottelmann secured the final two outs.

Lexi Dickerson started in the circle for Columbia and allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out four batters in 6 1/3 innings.

The Cougars are scheduled to open the best-of-three championship series against seventh-seeded William Woods University on Saturday in Columbia. The first game is set to start at 11 a.m., with Game 2 directly following. Game 3 would be Sunday if needed.

Rock Bridge soccer comes from behind to win

The Rock Bridge girls soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit to come from behind for a 4-3 win at Cor Jesu on Friday.

Hannah Greenplate scored a pair of goals for the Bruins, while Natalie Peng and Istahil Omar each scored once. Caroline Cole distributed two assists.

Rock Bridge is scheduled to host Rolla on Monday in its regular-season finale.