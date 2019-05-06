Boonville Cal Ripken President Mike Watts noticed the excitement from the players of just being back on the field Saturday for the opening day in Minor and Major at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield.

With three games in Minor and two in Major, Watts said there were several good games but was disappointed in the one forfeit between Huebert Fiberboard and Bradley Automotive. “Even though we had the forfeit the kids still had a good time playing,” Watts said. “I’m hoping for a well balanced season in both leagues.”

In addition to opening ceremonies before the start of each league, Watts said the ceremonial first pitch in Minor was thrown out by Kale West, who is battling cancer. Meanwhile, in Major, Watts said Dana Ray threw out the first pitch and was recognized for her services as past president.

Of course there was a little baseball to be played as well throughout the day, with Einspahr Construction holding off Boonville Ready Mix in the first game in Minor for a 8-6 victory.

In the second game, Bradley Automotive won by a forfeit over Huebert Fiberboard 6-0. Meanwhile, in the third game, Axis Seed led Sell’s Carpet from start to finish for a 17-5 victory.

In Major, Central Realty won 9-6 over Rt. B Cafe while Tint Shop prevailed over CARSTAR 12-5.

In the first game in Minor, Einspahr Construction broke a 2-2 tie after one by exploding for six runs in the second to go up 8-2. However in the final two innings, Boonville Ready Mix rallied back with two in the fifth and two in the sixth to cut the lead back to two.

Karson Elbert picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction while Hayden Sandbothe took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix. Elbert pitched three innings and struck out nine batters while giving up two runs on one hit and two walks. Sandbothe, meanwhile, pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and allowed eight runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Einspahr Construction also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 5-3, with Landon Conz going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Karson Elbert had one double and one RBI while Dylann Clark added one double and Kaiden Stover with one single.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Hayden Sandbothe had a single, double and three runs batted in while Jayden Salzman added one single and one RBI and Thaddeus Quint with one RBI.

In the second game, Huebert Fiberboard led Bradley Automotive 5-2 after one and 8-3 after two. However in the top half of the third, Bradley Automotive exploded for eight runs for a 11-8 victory.

Lyle Christy was the pitcher of record in the game for Bradley Automotive while Kaden Thacker took the loss for Huebert Fiberboard. Christy pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out five batters. Thacker, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief for starter Brenden Perry and allowed six runs on five walks while striking out one batter.

Christy also had a single, home run and six RBIs to lead Bradley Automotive. Jackson Shelton finished the game with a single, double and one RBI while Bryson Welch added one single and one RBI and Andrew Jones with one RBI.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Brenden Perry went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI. Landon Carter had two singles and two RBIs while Clayton Imhoff contributed one single and two RBIs and Kaden Thacker with one single.

In the final game in Minor, Axis Seed broke out the bats early with 10 runs in the top half of the first. Axis Seed also put up one in the second, two again in the third and four in the fourth. Sell’s Carpet, meanwhile, plated two in each of the second and third innings of play and one again in the fourth.

Isaac Herman was the winning pitcher in the game for Axis Seed while Maddex Jackson took the loss for Sell’s Carpet. Herman pitched the first two innings and gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four batters. Jackson, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and allowed 10 runs on five hits and six walks while striking out one batter.

Axis Seed also out-hit Sell’s Carpet 8-6, with Samuel Hage going 3-for-3 with a double, two triples and five RBIs. Bryce Newham had a single, double and three RBIs while Parker Leonard added one double and two RBIs, Mason Jones with one single and one RBI, KeiSean Roper one single and JaSean Roper and Isaac Herman each with one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, Aiden Swanson had two singles and one RBI while Bryson Thompson and Donovin Atkins added one single each.

In the first game in Major, Central Realty led Rt. B Cafe from start to finish by pushing across four runs in the first, three again in the second and two in the fourth. Rt. B Cafe, meanwhile, scored one in the bottom half of the first, one in the fourth and four in the sixth.

Jaeshua Barber picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Isaac Watring took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Barber pitched four innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on four hits and three walks. Isaac Watring, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Central Realty also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 9-6, with Alec Schupp going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and three RBIs. Clayton Schuster had a single, double and one RBI while D’Avion Jones added a single and a double, Grayson Esser with one single and one RBI, Cash Leonard with one single and Jaeshua Barber with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Rhad Leathers went 2-for-4 with a single, double and four RBIs. Jacob Thoma finished the game with one double while Kailen Vaca and Isaac Watring added one single and one RBI each and Lane Hackman with one single.

In the final game in Major, Tint Shop led CARSTAR 3-2 after one, 6-2 after two and 7-5 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth, fifth and six innings of play, Tint Shop outscored CARSTAR 5-0 for the victory.

Dakota Troost pitched three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up five runs on four hits and three walks for the win. Payton Oeth took the loss for CARSTAR by giving up six runs on five hits and three walks in two innings pitched. Oeth also struck out five batters.

Troost also led the hitting attack in the game for Tint Shop with a double, triple, home run and four RBIs. Gage Hodges finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs while Cooper Pfeiffer added one double. Seth Thomas had one single.

For CARSTAR, Kaleb Friebe went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs while Ethan Bean added two singles and one RBI and Max Rapp and Payton Oeth each with one single.







