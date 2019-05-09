The Spartans baseball team won its final regular season game Tuesday in dramatic fashion by stunning the Marshall Owls winning 7-6.

Moberly was staring at a 6-0 deficit and down to their final out in the top of the seventh inning with Austin Laughlin at second base following his single to left and then advancing on a passed ball when the offense sprung to life.

Designated batter Hayden Hopper walked and Sam Martin was plunked by a pitch to load the bases, and then Aundra Butner watched four consecutive pitches arrive out of the strike zone as he walked to force home Laughlin. Hopper scored on a wild pitch Andrew Imgarten lined a 2-run single to center, and back-to-back RBI doubles produced by Isaiah Kitchen and Braedan Wetrich tied the score.

Laughlin's second single of the seventh inning manufactured Moberly's go-ahead run, scoring Wetrich.

Marshall, who plated five runs in the second inning and another in the sixth, would put two runners on base with walks in the bottom of the seventh. But the Spartans behind relief pitcher Kitchen put a stop to that threat and celebrated team's only North Central Missouri Conference win of the 2019 season.

Kitchen only tossed the last inning and he walked two batters and struck out one.

Starting pitcher for the Spartans (6-13, 1-9 NCMC) was Laughlin, who labored six innings. Laughlin was charged with six runs (5 earned), seven hits, five walks and he struck out two.

Laughlin went 3-for-4 at the plate and Wetrich went 2-4 with a double to pace Moberly's offense. Josh Price had the team's other base hit, a double.

Reliever Hoffman was handed the loss for Marshall (15-7, 7-3 NCMC). He recorded the last out in the seventh inning but before that happened he yielded two runs on four hits.

Ben Haug was the Owls' starter and threw 6.2 innings. He fanned nine batters, gave up two runs, three hits and walked one. Crawford was handed the ball with two outs in the seventh but he was touched for three runs after giving up one hit, a walk, he hit one batter with a pitch and one of the runs allowed came from a wild pitch.

District Outlook

Moberly enters the Class 4 District 9 baseball tournament as the seventh seed and will come up against No. 2 Boonville (14-8) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The event is being hosted at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Winner of this game advances to Monday's semifinal at 7:15 p.m. to face the winner of the contest between Southern Boone and Fulton.

Jefferson City Helias is the top seed and received a first round bye. The other first round game pits (4) Marshall against (5) Centralia on Saturday, and the winner moves on to face Helias at 5 p.m.. Monday. District championship is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14.

Spartan Stats

For players having 50 or more plate appearances, junior Isaiah Kitchen leads the team's offense with a .415 batting average (22-53) having five doubles and triples, and he has driven in 11 runs.

Sophomore Andrew Imgarten is close behind with a .411 average (23-56). He has three doubles and 16 RBIs. Imgarten has been the most disciplined batter among the ranks as he has only struck out three times.

Four Moberly players are batting above the .300 mark. Senior Braedan Wetrich holds a .382 batting average with five doubles and he has a team-high of 17 RBIs. Aundra Butner has a .377 average with two doubles, a triple and 15 RBIs. Austin Laughlin is batting .351 with three doubles and 12 RBIs. Also, Luke Noel is batting .304 with a pair of doubles and he has driven in 11 runs.

As a team, the Spartans are batting .330 .

Moberly has had four pitchers that's logged at least 17 innings this spring.

From this list of hurlers senior Luke Noel has the lowest ERA of 4.67 across the 24 innings he has spent on the mound. Noel (1-1) has fanned 17 batters, walked 15 and been touched for 35 base hits.

Kitchen is next in line with a 5.16 ERA over the course of 20.1 innings. Kitchen (0-0) has recorded the most strikeouts on the staff with 27 but has also issued 22 walks and given up 18 hits.

Josh Price (0-0), a junior lefty, has pitched 17.2 innings with a .792 ERA. Price has struck out 18 batters and walked just as many, and he has yielded 13 hits.

Meanwhile, Laughlin (1-1) has logged 24.2 innings, the most on the mound. He carries a 8.51 ERA striking out 19 batters, walking 27 and giving up 37 hits.