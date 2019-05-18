William Chrisman High School graduate Kyana Mason continues to pile up postseason honors.

The Missouri State University softball third baseman was named Friday to the Midwest All-Region first team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Missouri State pitcher Steffany Dickerson was also named to the team as a second-team selection as a utility player and pitcher.

Mason, a senior, was the only third baseman of the 13 named to the Midwest first team. Her selection to the first team makes her eligible for the 2019 NFCA Division I All-America squad, which will be announced May 29.

Mason, who started all 51 games for the Bears at third base and as the team's leadoff hitter, led the Bears with a .388 batting average this season. Her 64 hits this season marked the most by any Missouri State player since 1997. She was also the team leader in runs (34), triples (5), home runs (4), total bases (89), slugging percentage (.539), on-base percentage (.443), stolen bases (13) and assists (127).

Mason earned All-MVC first-team honors this season and was the only MSU player to earn MVC All-Defensive Team distinction. She was also named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team.

She earned MVC Player of the Week honors on March 4. She ranked first in the league in assists and triples, while ranking third in hits, fifth in total bases and seventh in hitting.

Coach Holly Hesse's Bears (30-21) finished fifth in the MVC regular-season standings (14-11) and compiled back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since they made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1996 to 1998.

Missouri State pitcher Erin Griebauer, a Blue Springs South graduate, was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team along with Mason.

Griesbauer, a right-handed pitcher with a 3.97 grade-point average in exercise and movement science, was named as an honorable mention selection to the MVC Scholar-Athlete Team. She was 7-8 in the circle this season with a 3.60 ERA in 19 starts. She made 27 appearances, threw 93 1/3 innings and struck out 51 hitters. She also had a 2.70 ERA in conference games for the Bears.

The junior from Blue Springs was on the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team in 2018 and has been an NFCA Scholar-Athlete each of the past two seasons. She has also been recognized by the MVC with its Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award and MVC Honor Roll honors in both 2017 and 2018.