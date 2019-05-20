Bradley Automotive took advantage of 21 hits in 3 1/2 innings to beat Sell’s Carpet 16-5 in Cal Ripken Minor Thursday night at Harley park.

Huebert Fiberboard won the nightcap against Einspahr Construction by a score of 14-2.

Bradley Automotive, improving to 4-1 on the season, led Sell’s Carpet 3-2 after one and 5-2 after two before exploding for 11 runs in the bottom half of the third to win by the mercy rule.

Lyle Christy picked up the win for Bradley Automotive while Maddex Jackson took the loss for Sell’s Carpet. Christy pitched the first-three innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on three hits and two walks. Josh Soloman, meanwhile, pitched one inning in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters. For Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 1-3, Maddex Jackson pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered five runs on one hit and eight walks while striking out one batter. Bodie White, Isaiah Barber, Bryson Thompson and Kolin Arnold also split time on the mound for Sell’s Carpet.

Andrew Jones had the only hit in the game for Bradley Automotive with a single and one RBI. Lyle Christy, Jackson Shelton, Brylan Carter, Layne Rapp and Jason Fizer also drove in two runs while Bryson Welch and Josh Soloman each had one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, Isaiah Barber went 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Bodie White, Donovin Atkins and Kannen Kempf each had one single while Bryson Thompson drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Huebert Fiberboard had its hands full early on against Einspahr Construction while playing to a 2-2 tie in the first. However it was all Huebert Fiberboard after that with six runs in the second, one again in the fourth and five in the sixth for the victory.

Clayton Imhoff was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard, who improved to 3-1, while Kaiden Stover took the loss for Einspahr Construction, who dropped to 3-1 on the season. Imhoff pitched one inning and gave up two runs on three hits while striking out two batters. Reece Townlain and Chase Chamberlain also pitched in relief for Huebert Fiberboard. For Einspahr Construction, Stover pitched one inning and allowed two runs to cross the plate on two hits and one walk while striking out one. Gabe Shelton and Dylann Clark also pitched in relief for Einspahr Construction.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Einspahr Construction 7-6, with Brayden Viertel going 3-for-4 with three singles and four RBIs. Chase Chamberlain had two singles and one run batted in while Brenden Perry added one single and two RBIs, Aiden Schueler with one single and Kaden Thacker and Clayton Imhoff each with one RBI.

For Einspahr Construction, Karson Elbert went 2-for-2 with two singles while Gabe Shelton had one single and two RBIs and Dylann Clark, Kaiden Stover and Landon Conz each with one single.