Three Moberly High School girl soccer players were named by member coaches to the 2019 MSHSAA Class 2 District 15’s all-tournament team for their performance in the Lady Spartans 7-0 loss to Chillicothe in district play.

Moberly junior defenders Allison Farris and Rebekah Mefford were first team selections, while junior forward Tara Ginter is named honorable mention.