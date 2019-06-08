Blue Springs Post 499 Fike dropped a pair of games in the opening round of the Branson Tournament Friday.

Fike lost its first game to Poplar Bluff 9-1 as its opposition put up six runs in the first inning to take control. Andrew Asinger was the losing pitcher as he surrendered six runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Deryk Carey, Brad Kitsmiller and Aaron Jones were the only Blue Springs players to have one hit.

In Game 2, Post 499 fell 4-3 to Republic. Christian Lynn took the loss as he allowed one run on one hit and walked two in one inning of work. Easton Harmsen and Johnny Miles both went 2-for-3 to lead the Fike offense.