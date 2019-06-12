Caterpillar pitcher Brooke Eichelberger had the game of her life Sunday night against Moberly in Babe Ruth 16U softball.

In a single game only at Rolling Hills park, Eichelberger struck out seven batters and gave up no runs on no hits and two walks in a 5-0 victory.

The loss was also the first of the season for Moberly at 6-1 while Caterpillar improved to 6-3.

Of course the game was a lot closer than the final score as Caterpillar and Moberly played to a 0-0 tie for the first-two innings. Meanwhile, in the top half of the third, Caterpillar plated three runs to go up 3-0 and then sent two runs across in the fourth to garner the victory.

Madyson Klostermann took the loss for Moberly by giving up five runs on six hits while striking out eight batters.

Caterpillar also out-hit Moberly 6-0, with Eichelberger going 1-for-3 with a double. Lexi Maddex also doubled and drove in two runs while Olivia Eichelberger added one single and one RBI and Reese Lavers, Becky Evans and Haylie Mendez with one single each.

Moberly had no hits in the game.





