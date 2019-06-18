ST. LOUIS — Mile Mikolas knew his luck would turn around.

Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter homered to back a strong outing by Mikolas and lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Mikolas (5-7) snapped a career-high losing streak of five straight decisions. He had not won a game since May 6 against Philadelphia. In making his team-leading 15th start and second straight against the Marlins, Mikolas went six innings. He scattered six hits and struck out four.

"It's nice to get the 'W' but any time the team gets a win I'm happy," Mikolas said. "I've had some tough losses but they've also bailed me out of a few. That's baseball."

Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh followed by a five-pitch eighth inning by John Gant. Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth to preserve the shutout.

It was the 13th time the Marlins have been shut out in their 45 losses this season.

Miami's Elieser Hernandez (0-2) was making his second start of the season, both against St. Louis. He gave up five hits while striking out six in six innings to take the loss.

St. Louis has won four of its last five games and six of its last eight. Miami has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Carpenter, who went 3-for-4, hit his 10th home run with one out in the third for a 1-0 St. Louis lead.

"It was a little bit higher," Hernandez said through an interpreter. "I made a mistake."

The Cardinals added their second run in the fifth. With two outs, Carpenter beat the shift by laying down a sharp bunt toward third. Hernandez ambled after it and a hustling Carpenter turned it into a double.

"I knew it was possible to get the double," Carpenter said. "It's a good feeling. I can't deny that. If you hit left-handed in this league, they're going to shift you."

Miami manager Don Mattingly believed Hernandez should have prevented a double in that situation.

"I think Elieser's got to get that ball," Mattingly said. "It looked like he was just kind of trotting after it and lets it keep rolling. For me, he stops it."

Fowler hit a three-run homer in the eighth with two outs. The home run, his third in the last four games, scored Carpenter and DeJong. Fowler's homer gave him one against each team in the National League in his career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Riley Farrell (right biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw two innings Tuesday for Triple-A New Orleans. LF Pete O'Brien (left ribcage contusion) was scheduled to begin rehab Monday night at Class A Jupiter but rained out ... 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) continued his therapy-only regimen. ... RHP Caleb Smith (left hip inflammation) threw long toss Sunday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter ... RHP Drew Steckenrider (right elbow inflammation) was cleared Monday to begin a throwing program ... 2B Neil Walker (right quad strain) continued Monday with a running progression and all baseball activity in Jupiter. ... C Chad Wallach (concussion) continued Monday with all baseball activity in Jupiter.

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko (lower back strain) did pregame work Monday and will likely be activated from the Injured List before Tuesday's game. ... RHP Adam Wainwright (left hamstring strain) had a "very favorable" bullpen Monday. He is "on track" to starting soon, Shildt said. ... RHP Ryan Helsley (right shoulder impingement) will start to play catch in the next couple of days.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (1-0, 0.00) will be making his second career start. In his MLB debut June 12 in Miami against St. Louis, he allowed just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a seven innings. The Marlins won 9-0. He had never appeared above Double-A before his recall.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.28) set a career high with six runs allowed in his only career appearance against Miami on June, 6, 2018. In his last outing, Flaherty came away with a no-decision in the Cardinals' come-from-behind rain suspended 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Mets.