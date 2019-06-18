Westran High School in Huntsville will play host to a 7v7 football scrimmage both Wednesday and on June 26 starting at 5:30 p.m. reported Hornets head coach Aaron O’Laughlin.

The Hornets coaching staff will offer a free Little Hornets football camp on July 15-17 for children entering grades 3-6 at the high school. Childrren’s camp hours will be from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.

Coach O’Laughlin also said there will be a Westran Hornets football camp for athletes entering grades 7 through 12 held July 22-24 at the school. Camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Westran varsity football team will participate in a preseason jamboree session held at Knox County High School in Edina on Aug. 24.

The round-robin scrimmage with three other schools starts at 6 p.m.

The Hornets 2019 season begins with Westran playing its first three games on the road staring Aug. 30 at Salisbury. Home opener is against Harrisburg on Sept. 20.