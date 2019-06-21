Columbia native and former Missouri forward Jontay Porter didn't hear his name called Thursday night, going unselected in the NBA Draft.

Porter, who stands 6-foot-11, is the younger brother of former Tiger and current Denver Nugget Michael Porter Jr., and the second of five Porter boys.

Jontay Porter is now free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

Porter was projected as a possible lottery pick in the draft before tearing his ACL twice over the last year.

Porter spent his first two high school seasons at Tolton. As a sophomore, he was a part of the Trailblazers' Class 3 boys basketball state championship team.

For his junior season, the Porters moved to Seattle and were coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy and won another state championship.

Porter was a unanimous five-star prospect coming out of high school and reclassified to the Class of 2017 to join his older brother and father, Michael Porter Sr., a Tigers assistant coach, at Missouri.

Porter averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and shot 36 percent from 3-point range as a college freshman and was selected to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team and named Co-Sixth Man of the Year in the league.

“Obviously, he made his own decision,” Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said in May about Porter leaving early for the draft. “I think it’s a great decision for him. No doubt in my mind he’ll be a part of a team whether he gets drafted or not. I’ve said before, when he’s healthy ... he has the ability in my opinion to start for some teams (in) the NBA, certainly at the five position, and I think he can play a four as well.”

Martin added he doesn’t anticipate there being an issue with Porter getting back to 100 percent health.

