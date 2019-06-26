Brookfield three-time heavyweight Class 1 state champion Brooks Baker was named to Wrestling USA Magazine's High School All-American Team last week.

Baker was one of 96 athletes chosen nationwide, and is the first Brookfield Bulldog to make the team in the publication's 51 years of choosing it.

The publication also released 13 Dream Team members, 13 Academic Team members, and 120 honorable mentions.

The 285-pounder finished his career with a 170-9 record with 95 falls. He graduated with a 3.502 grade point average, and will continue his wrestling career at Wyoming.