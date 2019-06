Marceline baseball seniors Nathan Sayre and Devon Skinner were named to the all-Class 2 District 15 teams.

Sayre received first-team honors, and Skinner was second-team

Sayre finished the season batting .324 with a team-high 11 runs batted in, and he struck out 33 batters while allowing just 13 walks across 29 innings.

Skinner, on the mound, recorded 21 strikeouts and just 25 hits across 19 innings of work.