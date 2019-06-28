Former Moberly Area Community College men's basketball coach Kyle Gerdeman, who served as the Greyhounds coach from 2006-09 and posted an overall record of 43-49, was hired June 26 by Lindenwood University at St. Charles to be the Lions 20th head coach of the men's basketball team.

A NCAA Division II program, the Lions will begin its first season as members of the Great Lakes Valley Conference this 2019-2020 college year. Among the Missouri colleges that help comprise the GLVC include Truman State University at Kirksville, Drury of Springfield, William Jewell of Liberty, Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri S&T at Rolla.

The native from Wright City, Mo. spent the last seven years as an assistant men't coach at Central Michigan University. He also served three years as an assistant at Southeast Missouri State University of Cape Girardeau, and was on the coaching staff at both Mineral Area College at Park Hills and East Central Missouri College. Gerdeman also spent about three seasons as an assistant coach at Moberly Area Community College.



Gerdeman and his wife Angie have three children; daughters Alyssa and Harper, and son Karson.

NOTE: All-State girls basketball player Sydney Flood, who graduated from Moberly High School last May, accepted a scholarship offer to play women's basketball at Lindenwood University this fall.