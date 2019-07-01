This week's softball player spotlight shines on Riley Freitag, a member of the Cairo Lady Bearcats softball team that competes in the Moberly Parks & Recreation Department's age 12U softball league this summer.

Games are played at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex, and when league games resume the week of July 8 her Cairo team will look to improve upon its 0-4-1 record.

Riley is the 12-year old daughter of Drew Freitag and Courtney Mallory, both of Cairo. Her mother, along with Andrew Lucas of Jacksonville, serve as coaches of the softball team.

Freitag will be a 7th grader this fall at Northeast R-IV School at Cairo.

Here's getting to know Riley a little bit more.

----- ----- -----

What softball positions do you play, and are you participating in other summer sport activities?

“I play first base, third place and catcher. I like playing first base the best because I get the chance to make the catch and get the out, and I just like it there,” said Freitag. “I play on a basketball team with some friends too like Jewell Cole and Kristen Gosseen. We will play in shootouts during the summer. It's a lot of fun. I like playing basketball the best.”

Why do you chose to play softball and what are some things that you like about it?

“My mom has always said how much she liked playing softball and it's something we can do together,” Riley said. “I have friends who play on the team and we have fun together. At the end of the season we will get together at my grandparent's house and play on a home made slip-n-slide that's really fun to go down on.”

Freitag explained her family uses two large billboard signs, similar to that one would see posted along a highway used for advertisement purposes. The signs are laid on a hillside where much soap is applied and with the use of running water, Riley and her friends will make a dash to jump onto the billboards, making their way to the bottom of the hill.

What is your favorite meal, and what kind of music do you like best?

“I would want my mom to cook me steak having a little bit of pink in the middle and a baked potato. For dessert, chocolate ice cream would be good,” Freitag said. “I like country music, and the song Fishing In The Dark sung by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.”

Name one of your favorite TV shows and movies.

Riley is entertained watching the television show Fuller House, and one of her favorite movies is Space Jam. When told that a sequel to Space Jam is in the works, having LeBron James of the LA Lakers as one of the characters, Freitag's response was “Oh no. I guess I won't see that one. It's too bad. I don't like LeBron.”

“I like to watch NBA games on television, especially watching Golden State Warriors play,” Riley added. “Kevin Durant is my favorite player. If he didn't get hurt the Warriors would have won the NBA championship.”