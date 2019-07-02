Down 5-0 at MINK League foe Nevada, Fish swim eight across the dish to take lead they'd preserve behind reliever Jack Albright July 1. Blaine Ray leads attack with four hits, four RBI

NEVADA, Mo. — Like a piece of classical music or art, the 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats baseball team produced a “variation on a theme” in picking up their 15th win of the season Monday (July 1).

Comeback winners in the late innings a number of times during June – the first month of their season, the Fish commenced July play with another victory-producing rally, but this time did it much, much earlier.

The host Nevada Griffons tormented previously-stalwart Chillicothe starting pitcher Brandan Van Buren for five hits and four runs in the first inning of their MINK League clash and two more extra-base hits and another run in the second to put the Mudcats in a 5-0 well, only to have a huge, 8-runs top of the third propel Chillicothe (15-9, 13-8 MINK) to an eventual 10-8 triumph.

The game pivoted from a slugfest the first few innings to a calmer contest once starting pitchers Van Buren of the Fish and Aaron Hassel of the Griffons departed.

Chillicothe righthanded reliever Jack Albright (2-1) took over at the start of the Nevada fifth inning and, despite a half-dozen bases on balls, held the hosts to one run on two hits the rest of the way to earn the league All-Star the win. A pair of Nevada bullpenners combined to throttle the Mudcats back to only two runs over the last 6-2/3 innings, although those tallies eventually proved to be the margin of separation.

While Albright (Overland Park, Kan.) righted the hurling ship for the Fish, outfielder Blaine Ray (Ottawa, Kan.) paced the winners’ 13-hits attack with a 4-for-5, 4-RBI night that included a pair of doubles and a run scored. After singling in the opening half-inning, his 2-runs double right over the third-base bag plated the first two runs of the massive third. He later singled in the last two Chillicothe runs in the fifth and seventh innings.

Nevada threatened to pull the game out at the last second when a tiring Albright walked the bases full and then forced home another Griffons run with a fourth free pass in the bottom of the ninth. However, somewhat surprisingly allowed by Caleb Bounds, the Mudcats’ head and pitching coach, to remain on the bump despite the self-boiled hot water, he finished when catcher Brady Welch made a nice catch of a foul popup right up against the screen behind home plate with the bases loaded.

Combined with a doubleheader split at Springfield against Ozark by division leader St. Joseph and the idle day for second-place Sedalia, the Mudcats win inched them into essentially a tie for second place in the league’s North Division, two games behind San Jose. Following off days today and on Independence Day, the Fish will welcome both of those teams to “June” Shaffer Memorial Park Stadium’s “Chuck” Haney Field this weekend for very important league contests.

St. Joseph will make its first 2019 trip to Chillicothe Friday for a 7:05 p.m. contest and Sedalia will pay its second visit Saturday for a game shoved up to a 6:05 first pitch to try to avoid a conflict with that evening’s “Freedom Festival” fireworks show at Simpson Park. Although relatively unlikely, those games conceivably – if won by the Mudcats – could propel them into the division lead by the time Sunday arrives.

“The guys want to get that (No.) 1 seed,” Bounds told the C-T Sunday night. “… It’s really big for us to get that day off” in the postseason schedule that comes with being a division champion. Each MINK division regular-season leader has a first-round bye while the second- and third-place teams meet in the opening round to see which advances to face the first-place club in a “do-or-die” second-round contest that qualifies its winner for the best-of-3 league championship series.

Prior to the brief holiday break, Chillicothe will play at Sedalia Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. Bounds plans to start righthander Cristhian Cardona on the Liberty Park Stadium mound for a second time this summer. The Mudcats scored a stirring, come-from-behind win at Sedalia – their first win on Dey Field there since their 2016 season opener – last weekend.

At Nevada Monday, Bounds understood that the initial flak Van Buren took, while not ideal, was not a catastrophe, because of the host Griffons’ season-long struggles in the middle and late innings, due to a shortfall of reliable pitching depth. That understanding allowed the Chillicothe coach – wishing to avoid overuse of his own staff – to have his starting hurler a longer leash, hopeful that the offense eventually would stir.

Eventually arrived sooner and more potently than expected.

Held scoreless on one hit through the first two innings, the Mudcats hassled Hassell early and often in the third and forced him from the game without seeing the fourth.

Chillicothe No. 9 batter Hunter Johnson ignited the 4-alarms conflagration in the third by waiting out a walk, something Tate Wargo repeated. Ray worked the count full, but didn’t settle for a free pass. Instead, he ripped a shot just fair past third and down the left-field line. By the time the relay from the outfield arrived at home plate, Wargo had followed Johnson home as the Mudcats got on the scoreboard for the first time.

Logan Eickhoff dropped the next pitch onto the Lyons Stadium grass in left-center field to plate Ray, pulling the visitors within two runs. A walk to Nolan Metcalf was succeeded by a gap-plugging double to right-center by Dom Trevino, making it 5-4, Nevada.

A fly ball to medium left field by Welch was deep enough for Metcalf to dash home with the tying tally after the catch, while Trevino tagged and took third on the throw to the plate.

Fleet-footed Marcus Gonzalez then bounced a pitch back to the hurler, who gloved it cleanly and, instead of taking the sure out at first, elected to throw the ball home as Trevino had started there. The lead runner quickly braked and headed back for third, where it appeared on videostreamed coverage he was going to beat the catcher’s throw. The throw turned out to be low and, while blocked by the third baseman, kicked away toward the pitcher’s mound. Although Trevino stayed put at third, Gonzalez had never slowed, making it to second without a throw while the ball was recovered.

That gave Jack Grace a 1-out chance with two men in scoring position and he took advantage. The LaGrange, Ill., outfielder softly singled up the middle, plating both runners and going to second himself on the ill-advised throw home.

With Hassell still doing the Nevada pitching, Johnson – in his second plate appearance of the inning – lashed a ball seemingly destined to be a run-scoring single up the middle. However, it struck the field umpire positioned between the mound and shortstop’s position, creating a “dead ball” and a single for Johnson as Grace, by rule, remained at third.

As with Johnson, Wargo followed up his preceding walk in the inning with a basehit, his going cleanly into left field to plate Grace with Chillicothe’s eighth run of the inning and finally kayo Hassell.

Not-so-suddenly returning to the hill with a 3-runs lead, rather than a 5-runs deficit, Van Buren was unable to discover his best stuff, giving up three hits and two runs in the bottom of the third. However, in a crucial moment in the game, he struck out the side in the Nevada fourth after the first two Griffons had singled and a teammate later joined them on base by a 2-outs hit batsman.

After that close call, Bounds decided he could wait any longer to get Albright into the action and the Kansan answered the call tremendously, keeping Nevada off the scoreboard from the fifth through eight segments.

Along the way, Ray reestablished the 3-runs Chillicothe lead with a pair of run-scoring, 2-outs hits. His double to the fence in right-center scored Wargo from second in the fifth and his grounder through the center of the diamond in the seventh scored Grace from second.

Statistically, Chillicothe won by two despite being out-hit 14-13. With each side committing only one error, a key component of the guests’ triumph was its pair of pitchers causing the home team to leave a whopping 14 runners on base, including at least one every inning and the bases juiced twice.

Joining Ray in having big nights with the stick were No. 8 batter Grace, who singled twice, drove in the two runs in the third, and scored twice, and No. 9 Johnson, who was three for four plus a walk.

With his four innings of 1-run ball, Albright bounced back nicely from his preceding outing six nights earlier. On that occasion, taking over at the start of the ninth inning at home against Sedalia with a 3-1 lead, he got only one out while allowing two hits, two walks, and four runs as the Bombers rallied for four runs and a 5-3 victory. Aside from that disaster, he’s worked 14 innings in four outings and surrendered only five hits and two earned runs.

Nevada had three hits apiece by Jake Mueller and Domonique Hernandez. Designated hitter Hernandez, who had slugged a pair of home runs over the Lyons Stadium fences the night before, batted against the fading Albright with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, representing the winning run. He eventually walked on a 3-2 pitch, forcing home a run, but not being able to deliver a walk-off thunderbolt. Albright then got the next batter to sew up the Fish win.

Monday’s victory gave the Mudcats a sweep of both of their games at Nevada this season. They also won there 11-8 on June 9. The Mudcats will host the Griffons three times next week – twice in Chillicothe and, a week from tonight, at Trenton’s Burleigh Grimes Field.