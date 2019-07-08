Sunday, July 7, road victory keeps 2019 Fish two games out of first place in MINK League's North Division. Metcalf's 2-runs home run and five runs batted in, along with big offensive games for Wargo, Eickhoff power runaway win

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) Mudcats starting pitcher Brandon Van Buren surrendered two first-inning, solo home runs to the host Jefferson City Renegades in their MINK League college-level baseball clash Sunday evening (July 7, 2019).

Considering how long he unexpectedly sat in the dubout, waiting to make his first pitch, that result wasn’t that surprising.

More than a half-hour after completing his pre-game warmups, the lefthander sat in the Ernest Vivion Field visitors dugout and waited – and waited and waited – for the bottom half of the opening inning to arrive. When finally he walked to the Vivion Field mound, his teammates had staked him to a 6-0 lead, paving the way for an eventual 16-4, 7-innings victory for the visitors.

Because of the Chillicothe hitters’ quick success, which continued with a 5-runs second and, after a single marker in the third, three more tallies in the fourth, the two home-team long balls in the first frame caused little or no consternation for Van Buren (2-0) or Mudcats head/pitching coach Caleb Bounds.

The southpaw was lifted after five innings, having allowed three of the four Renegades runs on eight hits and three walks. Despite wildness of his own (four walks in nine batters faced), Chillicothe righthanded reliever Tyler Ingram managed to preserve the double-digits lead he inherited to allow the Fish to end the contest early on the 10-runs-lead rule, benefitting from Jefferson City baserunners producing two of the six outs he recorded.

The laugher – which still took nearly three hours to play, despite being cut two innings short – boosted the Chillicothe won-lost record to 18-10 and its league ledger to 16-9. The overall wins total now is only one shy of equaling last year’s season count and the loop mark kept them two games behind MINK North Division leader St. Joseph, which shut out Sedalia 6-0 on the road Sunday. The Mudcats pushed back to 1-1/2 games ahead of Sedalia for second place.

The outcome, along with fourth-place Clarinda being idle from league action, cut the Mudcats’ “magic number” (combination of Mudcats wins and A’s losses) to clinch their first league-playoffs berth since 2011 to five, entering Monday’s play, which will include another trip by the Chillicothe club to the state’s capitol city for a rematch with the Renegades. Bounds hopes lefthander Soott Duensing (1-0), who has had two very good starts and two mediocre ones thus far, will be available to open that 7 p.m. game.

Sunday evening’s game saw the visitors pounce on Jefferson City starting pitcher Manny Martinez from the very beginning of the 6 p.m. action.

Mudcats leadoff man Tate Wargo continued his torrid (.500, 19 of 38) on-base rate of the past eight games by waiting out a game-commencing free pass, the first of four times he’d reach in six plate appearances in the game.

Kole Ficken’s follow-up single and a walk to Logan Eickhoff left the bases full for cleanup man Nolan Metcalf. The University of Kansas Jayhawk from Granger, Ind., wasted little time making Martinez pay, ripping the second pitch he saw for a 2-runs single and a lead the Mudcats would keep adding to.

Martinez finally retired a batter, but before the top of the first was finished, he was no longer in the game. Jefferson City head coach Mike DeMilia finally pulled him after Wargo’s second plate appearance of the inning resulted in a 2-runs single of his own and a 6-0 Chillicothe lead.

After Renegades leadoff batter Dede Cole and cleanup man and 2018 Mudcat Gavin Strobel lofted drives over the relatively-friendly fences at Vivion Field to make it a 6-2 game after one full inning, Chillicothe began belaboring Martinez’s replacement, Colton Hoelscher.

Eickhoff was hit by Hoelscher’s first delivery of the second and, three pitches later, Metcalf went deep himself, his third homer not only tying him with Jack Grace for the team lead in roundtrippers, but also being his MINK League-leading 17 extra-base hit (he has a league-most 14 doubles).

The Fish didn’t settle for just reclaiming their original 6-runs lead, but expanded it before the Renegades got a second chance to bat.

Chet Merritt followed Metcalf’s 4-bagger with a double and, after stealing third, trotted home on a Grace run-scoring single. Following a forceout, a walk, and an errant pickoff throw that advanced Chillicothe baserunners to second and third bases, Wargo whacked his second 2-runs single in two innings to make it 11-2, Mudcats.

An Eickhoff leadoff double in the third led to a 12-2 score and his 2-runs double in the fourth highlighted a 3-runs outburst which pushed the gap to 15-2.

Jefferson City got a third run off Van Buren in the fourth and threatened the run-rule implementation by scoring once in the sixth inning before running into an out at third base to short-circuit that threat.

In the top of the seventh, the Mudcats made the lead 12 again on singles by Grace and Hunter Johnson and a long double by Brandon Settles, who picked up his second run batted in of the evening.

In the Jefferson City seventh, Ingram again walked into tepid water with a base on balls and single to begin the inning. However, following a strikeout, a line drive went right at third baseman Ficken, who dashed to the base to double off the lead runner and end the game.

Statistically, Chillicothe’s wide advantage in runs far out-distanced its 15-9 margin in hits. Metcalf’s 3-for-5 night with five runs batted in, Wargo’s three for five with four RBI, and Eickhoff’s perfect 2-for-2 game with two doubles, two runs scored, and two driven in paced the parade for the winners.

Former Mudcat Strobel went three for three, including his home run, and walked once to lead the Renegades.

Jefferson City made the only two errors of the game, leading to four unearned Fish runs.

At night’s end, not only had Metcalf extended his league lead in extra-base hits, but he raised his team-topping slugging percentage to .580, but Eickhoff’s perfect night had spiked his batting average to .425, moving him past Sedalia’s A.J. Gardner into the top spot in the loop.

Wargo’s big night left him having reached base via hit, walk, or hit batsman in 19 of his last 38 plate appearances. His season on-base percentage (through Sunday) has risen to .444, second on the team behind Eickhoff’s .472.

With Settles’ two runs batted in, he became the 10th 2019 Mudcat to reach double figures in RBI, led by Eickhoff’s 23.