Greg Betzold’s enthusiasm was evident – even over the telephone – as the high-scoring forward talked about the one-year deal he signed to return to the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old native of Cincinnati was one of the Mavericks’ top offensive threats last year, scoring 25 goals with 31 assists for 56 points, finishing just three points shy of leader Rocco Carzo’s 59.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to Kansas City next season,” Betzold said Thursday afternoon. “I hope Mavs fans are hungry because the players and JSD (coach John-Scott Dickson) have one thing on our mind – winning.

“I had a great talk with Coach the other day, and all we talked about were the things we need to do to win more games this season. I am so excited to see who the team has signed – guys like Corey (Durocher) and our captain (Carzo) – real heart-and-soul players who get it done one the ice and in the locker room.

“We had that 3-2 lead in the playoffs (against Tulsa) last year with a game at home, and we didn’t get the job done. I think I can pretty much speak for everyone by saying that’s all we’ve thought about – what we need to do this season to make sure we win the first playoff series and make a deep run into the playoffs.”

Betzold finished last season in award-winning fashion, taking home multiple league honors for his performance in the month of March. Betzold put up eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points, including a four-goal, two-assist performance against the Allen Americans on March 6.

He was awarded with ECHL Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10, and took home ECHL Player of the Month for his substantial offensive outburst in the final full month of the season.

“We’re so excited to get Greg back,” Dickson said. “He finished so strong and was a big reason for our late success in the regular season. We talked a while back and he is so excited about the season. You love to see that type of passion, and we’re all excited to see him take his game to the next level this season.”

In 162 career ECHL games, Betzold has 93 points on 41 goals and 53 assists. In his Mavericks career, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward has scored 32 goals with 46 assists for 78 points in 120 career games.