The Kansas City Mavericks have bolstered their blue line.

Former Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Justin Woods has signed with the Mavericks for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Monday.

Woods, a 25-year-old native of Fairbanks, Alaska, was one of Jacksonville’s top offensive defensemen, totaling 20 points on nine goals and 11 assists to go along with a minus-19 plus-minus in 44 games with the Icemen.

“I am very honored and excited to sign with the Mavericks,” Woods said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to all that Kansas City has to offer. I’m ready to win some hockey games.”

Woods also saw time in the American Hockey League last season, playing nine games with the Manitoba Moose and notching one assist.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pounder played collegiately at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and was team captain during his senior season in 2017-18. In 133 games for the Nanooks, Woods compiled 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists.

He joined Jacksonville late in the 2017-18 season after his college days, playing eight games and totaling seven points on three goals and four assists. He also played a game with Manitoba that season.