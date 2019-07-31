LAWRENCE, Kan. – A former University of Kansas football player has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he choked a woman and pointed a shotgun in her face.

Nineteen-year-old Kenny Evel Bastida waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and aggravated battery and two misdemeanors, criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports a woman told university police that Bastida assaulted her May 15 at Stouffer Place Apartments on campus. She said he then loaded a shell into a shotgun and pointed at her face.

KU Athletics officials say Bastida, a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida, was no longer with the football team a month before the alleged attack but didn't say why.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.