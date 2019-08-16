The Brookfield basketball teams have added additional power to an already tough schedule for the 2019-2020 season.

Brookfield opens play on Nov. 26 when it hosts Putnam County for a doubleheader, and then travels to a pair of tournaments the following weeks.

The Bulldogs will participate in Clark County's Tri-Rivers Classic Dec. 2 - 7, and the next week they will be involved in the Husker Classic at Higginsville's Lafayette County.

Brookfield rounds out the pre-holiday schedule by heading to Penney on Dec. 16 and Milan three nights later. The Bulldogs defeated the Hornets at home last season, but the Wildcats -- new to the Brookfield schedule this year -- are coming off of a one-loss season.

After the holiday break, Brookfield plays two of its three remaining non-conference games. Brookfield travels to Fayette on Jan. 1 and hosts Harrisburg three nights later. The only other non-conference matchup will conclude the Bulldogs' season when they host Mexico on Feb. 20.

Brookfield will participate in the Macon Tournament on the week of Jan. 20.