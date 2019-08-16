With the loss of four-year starter Maycee Edgar in the circle, the Marceline softball program will require some trial and error before figuring out who the Tigers' next full-time pitcher will be.

Although Marceline had no real heir-apparent pitcher, head coach Todd Lowther, now in his 17th year, feels like he has a number of potential options.

Edgar signed with North Central Missouri College for the upcoming season.

"Maycee was a very good pitcher for us for four years, and she did some very good things," Lowther said. "I think we have some girls who can step in there for us. Savannah Kelly has pitched quite a bit for us, and has some varsity experience. Chloe Dorrell has a little experience, but she could maybe step in for us and contribute. Cassi Rodgers, a freshman, might see some time, and Kennedy Edgar could see some time on the mound.

"We have a lot of girls that pitch, and we have three or maybe four girls that could pitch at the varsity level. It might be by committee, or maybe one of them steps up for us and takes the reins, so to speak."

Savannah Kelly is the only incoming senior of the four. She stepped up when Edgar was sidelined for a week in the middle portion of the season.

With 29 players expected to be rostered when the high school season officially begins, Lowther has a luxury of choice.

Lowther believes that the Lewis & Clark Conference will be strong again this year, especially with reigning state champion Salisbury returning many of its starters. His team's district competition has yet to be determined with this year's restructure.

He said that MSHSAA pushing practices -- and therefore games -- back a week makes things a bit wonky. The Tigers will have attended more than two weeks of school before they play their first game versus Penney in Hamilton.

"It's a little different. Once you get started, it's pretty much like a normal season, but not beginning until September 9 gives us a lot of time to work on some things and get as good as we can."

In the four years that Edgar was Marceline's regular starting pitcher, the Tigers were 75-26 and won a pair of district titles.