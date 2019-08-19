The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers softball team will return five starters but will also have to replace three all-staters heading into the 2019 season.

After finishing 23-4 overall in 2018 and one game shy of its second Final Four appearance, the Lady Tigers may look similar in some ways and different in others.

Pilot Grove softball coach Derek Skaggs, who will take over the reins from former coach Neal Bailey, said he expects to be a reloading year with the number of returners along with a great freshmen class coming in.

“We have some good experience returning,” Skaggs said. “I expect us to compete-conference for sure. Like every year our sights are on a district title as well.”

With 10 players suited out for the 2019 season, Skaggs said the strengths of the team will be in the hitting and defensive fielding again while the weaknesses will be pitching and catching. “Pitching and catching has been our primary focus at this point just because of the lack of experience at certain positions,” Skaggs said.

Pilot Grove also had a successful year in the Central Activities Conference with finishing a perfect 7-0. However this year, Skaggs said he sees Community R-6 at the top just because of their experience and then Pilot Grove and Cairo right there in the hunt as well.

Of course if the Lady Tigers are going to have success this season, Skaggs knows it will have to start in the circle. With the graduation of all-state pitcher Samarah Bailey, Skaggs will look to seniors Abby Schupp and Natalie Rentel and freshman Marci Lammers to fill the void. Skaggs said Schupp will be the No. 1 pitcher, followed by Lammers and then Rentel as a closer.

“Right now we are looking for the pitcher who can do it day in and day out and be more consistent,” Skaggs said. “It will definitely be a shared duty.”

With Bailey pitching 151 of the team’s 166 2/3 innings last year and recording 21 of the team’s 23 wins, Skaggs knows it may take some time for the pitchers to come around.

Ditto for senior catcher Reagan McFatrich, who played third as a junior and center field as a sophomore. McFatrich also earned all-district last fall. Skaggs said he is looking for McFatrich to be both a confident and verbal leader.

There will also be some shuffling on the infield. But the one constant this year for the Lady Tigers will be the play of senior Natalie Rentel at the first base position. Rentel, a four-year starter at first, hit .329 last year with 16 hits in 79 at bats with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. Skaggs said Rentel, a all-conference, all-district and all-region selection, definitely has confidence at first and at the plate.

At second, Skaggs will look to senior Sidney Bell. After sitting out last year, Skaggs said Bell has stepped in nicely at that position with Grace Phillips moving over to second and has shown great hands and footwork on the infield.

On the left side of the infield, Phillips will assume the role of great shortstops for Pilot Grove. While replacing two-time all-state shortstop Emily Schupp, Skaggs said Phillips looks like a natural at that position even though she is a lefty. A all-conference and all-district selection last year for the Lady Tigers, Phillips hit .237 with 19 hits in 80 at bats with 15 singles, four doubles and 12 RBIs.

Rounding out the infield for Pilot Grove this fall is freshman Kaitlyn Maggerd. Skaggs said while Maggerd could also play some in the outfield, the freshman standout has a strong arm and a strong bat.

“I think our strongest asset will be our infield,” Skaggs said. “We will be competitive every day.”

The outfield will also have some experience returning from last year, especially in center with Schupp sharing duties-depending on who is pitching-with Marci Lammers.

Abby, a all-conference, all-district and all-region selection in center last year, returns after hitting .279 with 24 hits in 86 at bats with 22 singles, two doubles and 13 RBIs.

Skaggs said Schupp will be the leader in the outfield while Lammers is athletic and picks up things fast.

In left, junior Danae Lammers will bring experience after appearing in 20 of the team’s 27 games in 2018. Meanwhile, in right, Skaggs said freshmen Olivia Felten and Grace Peterson will share the duties.

“We have been working a lot with the outfielders-an area I think often times gets overlooked. We’ll get better but right now we have been working on making the routine plays.”



