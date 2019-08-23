The Van Horn High School football practice ran a bit longer than usual as coach William Harris gave the opportunity for a handful of his Falcon players, and even a promising soccer standout, the chance to earn the placekicker’s role on the team.

While there appeared to be no clear-cut winner, Jesus Rodriguez – arguably one of the best Falcon soccer players in school history – made more than his share of attempts from 47 yards out.

Following the practice, Harris and the rest of his team met at midfield for some final words of wisdom, then the players went off to the locker room as the coach walked over the fence to visit with a large number of parents who were watching from the sidelines.

In a short period of time, Harris has helped put the Falcons on the Eastern Jackson County football radar.

Despite the loss to graduation of key players like quarterback Shaun Ross, the Falcons hope to be a team to be reckoned with this fall.

And it all begins tonight with a jamboree at Pleasant Hill High School, where Harris says it’s good to play a team in a different color jersey.

“Oh my, absolutely it’s time for that to happen,” a smiling Harris said as the sun drenched the Van Horn sports complex. “Number one, we want to get out of the jamboree healthy.

“And we want to live up to the expectations we all have for this team. We’ve had a little taste of competition this summer, but Friday, we get to go out and play for real in a controlled environment and our coaches are excited, our players are excited and our fans are excited.”

And that excitement is spreading throughout Eastern Jackson County as teams participate in jamborees or intrasquad scrimmages.

To keep his team healthy, Blue Springs coach Kelly Donohoe’s Wildcats will take part in the annual Purple and Gold Game at Peve Stadium.

“We’ve lost some kids to injuries in past jamborees, so we’re going to have another Wildcat Purple and Gold Game and we’re all excited about it,” Donohoe said. “There are so many things I like about our team this year, and even though it’s a glorified practice session, it gives our players to put on the gear and go out and play in front of a crowd on a Friday night.”

Grain Valley and Truman will travel to Raytown South tonight for a jamboree, hosted by Grain Valley coach David Allie’s former Cardinals squad.

“It’s time to play someone in a different color uniform and see where we are and what we need to work on before next Friday’s season opener,” Allie said. “It’s a great preview to the opening of the season and we’re all excited.”