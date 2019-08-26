For the first time this year, Brookfield's and Marceline's football teams finally hit someone aside from themselves on Friday night. Along with Macon, the Bulldogs and Tigers travelled to Kirksville's jamboree for the third consecutive year.

The format remained the same as in years past: round robin scrimmages of 12 plays of offense and 12 plays of defense apiece. By and large, the first four plays featured the head varsity units, the next four featured the second units, and underclassmen came on for the final four plays of each set.

Brookfield, having installed a brand new offense in the offseason, still had some visible areas of improvement. Bulldog coach Scott Stevens said that the majority of the mistakes that he saw on Friday night were fixable.

"We definitely have some things that we have to fix," Stevens said. "In our new offense, a lot of our mistakes were small timing-based things that we'll pin down before we open on Friday. We ended the day really well, and that last scrimmage against Kirksville, we did those little things in terms of slowing down and executing.

"I wouldn't say that we tried to keep things away from other people in terms of play calling, but we worked on some things that we'll have to do in order to be successful. Those were the things we focused on on Friday."

It is out of the ordinary for a jamboree -- especially one that includes teams from three different classes -- to feature so many common regular-season opponents.

For Marceline, that made little difference as to what plays were called on Friday night.

Unlike the Bulldogs, the Tigers are keeping everything, from sets to play calls to terminology, the same as head coach Mark Ross' debut season in 2018. Ross said he let it all hang out on Friday night.

"We're not doing anything earth-shattering, so we didn't have to keep it vanilla. We had some position battles still going on, so I think we got some answers with some guys and some pleasant surprises with some other guys," Ross said. "We finally got to see exactly just how much further along we are now than we were earlier in the summer.

"There wasn't really one scrimmage that stood out, but it helped us to see each team's different approach to defend what we're trying to do. We got some answers on how teams will line up against what we try to do offensively. We walked away Friday night really pleased with how the kids played, and we'll keep hammering out fundamental stuff this week. We're just ready to go play someone else now."

Brookfield hosts Palmyra to open the season on Friday, and Marceline travels to Memphis to face Scotland County.