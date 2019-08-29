In last season's week one, the Brookfield Bulldogs had a chance to defeat perenially Class 2-ranked Palmyra on the final play of the game. Brookfield fell, 7-6.

This Bulldog unit will have a chance to right the ship at home on Friday.

"They're a really good football team," Brookfield coach Scott Stevens said. "That being said, I think we're a really good football team as well. We played them last year to a one-point game, and even now, we feel like that's a game that we should have won."

Palmyra will return a majority of its key pieces.

Its quarterback, best linebacker, and best receiver and defensive back all return.

"We have some things that we can do offensively to take advantage of some of the things that they do," Stevens said. "I know these guys are excited, and one thing that we're really excited about is that they really care. They're staying afterwards to watch film, things like that, and it really shows. It makes us play better."