Grain Valley held off Savannah in the fourth quarter to claim a season-opening football victory Friday.

The Eagles grabbed a 14-6 lead midway through the third quarter and held off the Savages for a 14-12 victory at Moody Murry Field.

Jamore Goulden scored on a 3-yard run with 6:17 left in the third quarter to give the Eagles the lead. Gavin Oyler ran in a two-point conversion attempt for what proved to be the decisive points.

Evan Yount scored on a 17-yard run for Savannah with 1:49 left in the third quarter but Grain Valley (1-0) stopped the two-point conversion pass to maintain the 14-12 lead.

Quarterback Cole Keller gave Grain Valley the early lead, scoring on an 11-yard keeper with one second left in the first quarter.

Savannah tied it at 6:01 of the second on Noah Bodenhausen’s 75-yard touchdown reception from Chase Spoonemore, but missed the extra point kick.

Goulden finished with 74 yards rushing on 23 carries. Keller had 60 yards on 13 carries on the ground and was 9-of-17 passing for 98 yards.

Chance Pittman and Tanner Bailon each had a sack for Grain Valley’s defense, which limited Savannah to 218 yards.

STALEY 42, TRUMAN 6: Truman was unable to sustain a strong start on defense, dropping its season and Suburban Large Seven opener Friday.

The Patriots held the Falcons scoreless in the first quarter, but Staley pulled away with three second-quarter touchdowns.

The Staley defense stymied Truman (0-1), holding the Patriots to 135 total yards, including just 37 rushing.

Truman quarterback Carter Brown scored Truman’s lone touchdown on a 14-yard run in the fourth quarter. He was 9 of 20 for 98 yards passing and added 28 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Staley quarterback Dawson Parks was 11 of 17 passing for 150 yards and two scores.

LIBERTY NORTH 23, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 21: Lee’s Summit North had a chance to tie it with 34 seconds left but were stopped on a two-point conversion and fell in the season opener Friday.

Jaden Moore scored on a 10-yard pass with 34 seconds left to pull the Broncos within 23-21 but the two-point conversion was stopped at the goal line.

The Broncos rallied from a 23-7 deficit to make it close. Keyon Mozee scored on a 49-yard run with 6:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Broncos converted the two-point conversion to make it 23-15.

The Broncos led 7-3 at halftime on Mozee’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 3:15 left in the second quarter.

But the Eagles outscored North 20-0 in the third and the first half of the fourth quarter to take a commanding lead.

OAK GROVE 28, LAWSON 10: The return of Clay Griffin after an injury last season proved to be beneficial for the Oak Grove Panthers.

Griffin rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries (9.2-yard average) and added 21 yards on two receptions to help lead the Panthers to a season-opening home win over Lawson at Panther Stadium.

Trailing 7-0, Oak Grove running back Nate Foster tied it with a 12-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

Set up by Brenden Marsh’s 55-yard reception, Griffin scored on a 1-yard run to put the Panthers ahead in the second quarter. Jamison Kirk caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Jones to make it 21-7 at halftime.

After a third quarter field goal by Lawson, Griffin sealed it with a 5-yard TD run with 2:55 left.

Oak Grove already matched its win total of last season when it struggled to a 1-9 mark.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 41, ST. MICHAEL 0: Quarterback Grayson Sprouse passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 57 yards to lead Summit Christian Academy to a season-opening win over St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Friday.

Lincoln Sprouse had seven receptions for 158 yards and two scores.

Summit Christian held St. Michael to just 18 total yards, including eight rushing, and forced seven Guardian turnovers.

Noland Boyer led St. Michael with 57 yards rushing on seven carries.