Clayton Langerud was a marksman having good aim at five targets from a variety of distances Friday at Warbritton Field.

The Paris High School senior quarterback shredded the Salisbury defensive secondary throwing for 240 yards on 17-for-25 passing and three touchdowns in guiding the Coyotes to a solid 28-6 home football victory against their Lewis & Clark Conference rival.

While Langerud celebrated his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Reese Barton in the first quarter, 26 yards to Alex Green in the second and the 12-yard hookup with Taren McCluskey in the third stanza, the 6'2, 215-pound field general was quick to point out where credit is due for the Coyotes passing attack.

And that's to the guys working the trenches and giving Langerud some generous pass protection throughout the night.

“I must give my offensive line tonight in how well they protected me and giving me a lot of time for me to make my throws, and to my receivers who did a great job running their routes and catching,” Langerud said. “But most of all I thank my offensive line .They did an incredible job. Big shout outs go to (LT) Devin Miller, (LG) Ethan Reddington, (C) Kevin Lair, (RG) Aaron White, (RT) Aiden Forrest and (TE) McCluskey.”

After each school turned the ball over during their first possession of the game – for Paris, defensive back Owen Totten came down with an interception and Salisbury recovered a fumble - the Coyotes (2-0, 2-0 LCC) finished off a 67-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run by Kaison Berrey.

The rushing touchdown by Berrey at 3:41 in the first quarter preceded the trio of scoring passes thrown by Langerud en route to a 20-0 halftime lead, and with the aid of Berrey's 2-point conversion run that followed McCluskey's touchdown catch, the Coyotes led 28-0 until their was less than two minutes remaining in the game.

“Us getting a shutout win over Salisbury would have been nice. We had our younger guys on the field late in the game when they scored on us, and that was okay because we had enough of a lead to have won the game by then and I see this as a learning for our younger guys,” Langerud said. “They put in the hard work of practice every day just like we do and they need some playing time in situations like this. When I was younger, I was in their shoes just like them once so I know what its like. We don't have a lot of guys on the team (26 player roster) to play jayvee games so this serves as a learning experience for them.”

Reese Barton was the top receiver for Paris as the junior caught five passes that netted 92 yards. Owen Totten and Berrey were the other two targets found by Langerud.

Berrey led the Paris ground game by rushing 18 times for 108 yards and a score. Totten ran for 17 yards, Langerud rushed for 15 yards and Barton had 12.

“Our defense played a lot better than last week and for the most part tonight they played lights-out. Salisbury has a really good quarterback who is mobile and has a good arm yet I thought we did a good job of containing him,” said Paris football coach Gary Crusha. “I've been really pleased with our pass blocking in our two games this year. Our kids really played hard tonight and it was a nice, all-around effort and game coming from our team tonight.”

Salisbury was stymied most of the night from moving the chains. As a team, the Panthers unofficially rushed 21 times for just 67 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Biere ran for 63 yards on 15 carries. He also completed 13of 26 passes for 136 yards, and Biere threw one interception.

Jackson King attempted one pass but was intercepted at the 11 yard line by Green of Paris. As wide receiver, King made six receptions for a gain of 60 yards, and Daniel White had five catches that totaled 16 yards.

“A big difference maker in the outcome was at the line of scrimmage where Paris did a really nice job there both offensively and defensively against us. They ended up having a nice running game and their passing game was exceptional,” Salisbury head coach Mitchell Green said. “Their quarterback threw the ball very well and he had great pass protection all night which helped.”

Salisbury escaped from getting shutout late in the game when Biere hit freshman Jake Sellers for a long pass that netted 48 yards reaching the Paris 6. Three plays later King made a 5-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 left to play for the final score.

To their credit, the Panthers were handicapped having just six other players in uniform on the sidelines, including five freshmen, while three athletes are inactive due to injury. Coach Green pointed out this season's roster consists of only 20 names which forces members of his coaching staff to be on the practice field and participate in game simulations.

“Hats off to Paris. They played one heck of a ball game against us,” added Panthers coach Green. “I'm really proud of our guys' effort. Because of our numbers, we are forced to have about 10 of our kids to always stay on the field because we don't have backups for them. They toughened that out, and that's another reason why I'm proud of their efforts on the field because it's tough to always being out on the field like that.”

With this victory, Paris carries much momentum and confidence as they hit the road north Sept. 13 near the Iowa border to Memphis where they battle league foe Scotland County (1-1, 1-1 LCC), who knocked off Fayette 38-12.

Salisbury visits conference rival Harrisburg (1-1, 1-1 LCC) next Friday and the Bulldogs are coming off a solid 30-0 win against Schuyler County.