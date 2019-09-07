AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Blue Springs South at Bentonville (Ark.) Tournament

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Harrisonville Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

War on the Battlefield Tournament

At Columbia Battle High School

1:15 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at the St. Michael Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Tim Nixon Invitational, Wildflower Cross Country Course

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Belton Invitational

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Blue Springs

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

4:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North Invitational. Liberty Hills Country Club

3:15 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, North Kansas City, Winnetonka at Drumm Farm Golf Club

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: Porsche European Open, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• FIVB: Beach Volleyball World Tour final, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League, 2 p.m., KSHB41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Indianapolis, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLS: New England at New York City, 2:30 p.m., KUKC (17)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, 3:30 p.m., KSHB41 (8)

• Lacrosse: Premier League, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Miami, 5 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup, 8 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:45 p.m., FSKC (48)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Miami, 5:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:45 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: Porsche European Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• NFL: Chiefs at Jacksonville, noon, KCTV5 (3)

• NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon, WDAF4 (6)

• MLB: Royals at Miami, noon, FSKC (48)

• Tennis: U.S. Open, noon, ESPN (13)

• MLB: Philadelphia at New York Mets, noon, TBS (50)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Brickyard 400, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: UEFA: Norway at Sweden, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• WNBA: Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Detroit at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• NFL: New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, 4 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Miami, 12:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Track and field: U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Cycling: Vuelta de Espana, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• NFL: Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• NFL: Denver at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

Monday's Radio

• NFL: Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NFL: Denver at Oakland, 9:15 p.m., WHB (810 AM)