Brookfield may have yet to defeat Chillicothe in the volleyball program's history, but the Bulldogs certainly looked a lot fiestier than they have in years past. Brookfield lost two sets to none.

In Tuesday night's home match, the Bulldogs stormed out to a 9-6 lead in the first set when they scored five unanswered points.

"Our coverage was excellent early on," first-year Brookfield head coach Jaclyn Burns said. "On our coverages, we talked. Our back row made adjustments without me having to tell them to."

They went on to drop 19 of the next 22, losing the set 25-11. Chillicothe setter Ella Leamer was a hornet indeed, stinging the Bulldogs' every spike attempt.

In the second set, the seniors came out to play. Brookfield senior outside hitter Kate Ewing gave the program the singular spark it needed to grow. With the score 17-11, in desperation time, Ewing forfeited her body twice within the same rally to keep the ball in play. Leamer did the same, but the Bulldogs ended up winning the point.

Brookfield lost the set, 25-19, and fell to 1-2.

That puts the varsity at the best position in program history.

"We've got a great group of seniors," Burns said. "To see them know their roles, that's awesome for me as a coach. They've played, they've worked the program, and that's starting to show. We're going to get better and better, and they did a couple of things that frustrated us, but we shook it off."