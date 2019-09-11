The Blue Springs South girls tennis team made up for a 2-1 deficit in doubles with strong singles play Tuesday.

Four singles wins led the Jaguars to a 5-4 non-conference victory over host Grain Valley.

“We opted to mix up our doubles teams a little bit tonight and were pleased with the results but still came out of doubles down 1-2,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said. “It's really tough to win a match when you come out of doubles down, but our team is proving to be a scrappy team in singles.”

Khiara Cox and Jasmine Tucker claimed an 8-2 No. 2 doubles win.

Tucker (8-6), Ashley Cooper (8-5), Natalie Nelson (8-2) and Sumeryln Vorachek (8-0) turned the tide in singles for the Jaguars, who improved to 4-0 in dual matches.

“When the whole bottom half of the lineup can put together a great singles performance like they did tonight, we really like our chances as a team,” Estep added. “Grain Valley has become a pretty big rival over the years for us in tennis, so the girls always love to walk away winners. But we'll definitely see them again in the postseason. Good squad.”

Alyssa Owens topped Francesca Klosener 8-6 in No. 1 singles, and Ryan Deaton edged Cox 8-5 in No. 2. Owens and Deaton also topped Klosener and Cooper in No. 1 doubles, while Maddie Shields and Chelsey Gorden beat Nelson and Vorachek 8-1 in the No. 3 match.

Blue Springs South won the junior varsity match 8-1.

BLUE SPRINGS 7, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 2: Blue Springs swept doubles play on the way to a non-conference home win over St. Joseph Central Tuesday at Baumgardner Park.

Bentley Walters and Malina McGaw won 8-6 in No. 1 doubles. The teams of Allie Brown and Molly Hocker (8-1) and Danielle Bond and Jamie Bowman (8-0) completed the doubles sweep.

Walters (No. 1) and Brown (No. 2) each won 8-2 in singles. Bond (8-5) and Hocker (8-2) also added singles wins for the Wildcats (2-2).

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 9, WINNETONKA 0: William Chrisman coach gave No. 1 player Tori Gant rest, replacing her in doubles with junior varsity player Krystal Olson, and the Bears still cruised to a victory over visiting Winnetonka Tuesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

Olson teamed with Laurie Douglas for an 8-0 No. 3 doubles win. Nicole Eppert and Kiara Ashurst (8-6) and Emma Place and Hunter Taylor (8-1) completed the doubles sweep.

Gant won 8-0 in No. 1 singles. Eppert (8-0), Ashurst (8-1), Place (8-1), Taylor (8-0) and Douglas (8-0) also won for the Bears (3-2).

Bears coach Jason Grubb was especially pleased with Place’s play Tuesday.

"She really hit the ball well today and will help lengthen our lineup more if she hits it like that again," he said.

Chrisman also won the junior varsity match 9-0.